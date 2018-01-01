Welcome to Balikpapan
Balikpapan is Kalimantan's only truly cosmopolitan city, which makes it worth a look in its own right, but it's still seen largely as a stepping stone to Samarinda or Derawan. A long history of oil money and foreign workers has had a tremendous impact, bringing Western aesthetics to this Eastern port town. The city is clean and vibrant, with several enormous shopping plazas and some decent beaches. Mid- to high-end hotels with reasonable rates abound, and nightlife exists in the form of restaurants, hotel bars and the odd nightclub.
Overall the city makes a fine weekend break and a great place to begin or end more adventurous travels. Note that Balikpapan is on Central Indonesian Standard Time, one hour ahead of Jakarta and West Kalimantan.
