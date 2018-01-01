Welcome to Balikpapan

Balikpapan is Kalimantan's only truly cosmopolitan city, which makes it worth a look in its own right, but it's still seen largely as a stepping stone to Samarinda or Derawan. A long history of oil money and foreign workers has had a tremendous impact, bringing Western aesthetics to this Eastern port town. The city is clean and vibrant, with several enormous shopping plazas and some decent beaches. Mid- to high-end hotels with reasonable rates abound, and nightlife exists in the form of restaurants, hotel bars and the odd nightclub.

Read More