Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…
South Jakarta
Jakarta's sprawling south has vast kampung (the traditional villages where most Jakartans live) punctuated by islands and ribbons of glitz, wealth and bohemian hang-outs. Malls as flashy as any in the world and posh hotels anchor huge office developments. Amid this are neighborhoods with real personalities, like captivating Kemang with its array of restaurants, ubercool coffee houses and trendy boutiques. After dark, some of Jakarta's legendary clubs still party the night away.
Explore South Jakarta
- MMuseum Layang-Layang
Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…
- RUCI Art Space & Cafe
RUCI Art Space has become a favourite on the city's burgeoning art scene. Occupying an industrial space in the hip neighbourhood of Senopati, the gallery…
- JJakarta War Cemetery
During WWII, thousands of people were made prisoners of war and killed in and around Jakarta. Early victories by the Japanese killed scores of troops from…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Jakarta.
See
Museum Layang-Layang
Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…
See
RUCI Art Space & Cafe
RUCI Art Space has become a favourite on the city's burgeoning art scene. Occupying an industrial space in the hip neighbourhood of Senopati, the gallery…
See
Jakarta War Cemetery
During WWII, thousands of people were made prisoners of war and killed in and around Jakarta. Early victories by the Japanese killed scores of troops from…