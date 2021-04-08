Jakarta's sprawling south has vast kampung (the traditional villages where most Jakartans live) punctuated by islands and ribbons of glitz, wealth and bohemian hang-outs. Malls as flashy as any in the world and posh hotels anchor huge office developments. Amid this are neighborhoods with real personalities, like captivating Kemang with its array of restaurants, ubercool coffee houses and trendy boutiques. After dark, some of Jakarta's legendary clubs still party the night away.