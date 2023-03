Around 65km from the city, this beach is pounded by a less frenetic sea than at other points along the coast south of Yogya. There's not much to do here other than paddle in the shallows, but, with a couple of guesthouses and a seafood restaurant, it still makes for a pleasant spot to while away a day or two. Giant boulders frame the beach's eastern end, while a series of golden sandy beaches head west, skipping towards the sunset.