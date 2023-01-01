Tomb of Sultan Agung

This royal tomb is a major focus of pilgrimage, but visitors are welcome to join pilgrims at specified times. To enter the tombs, which are accessed via a daunting 500 steps, full Javanese court dress is obligatory, hired (2000Rp) and wrapped at the entrance. Shoes must be removed to enter the tomb complex – punishing for those unused to walking on hot stones. Nonetheless, this atmospheric spot is worth the climb if only to witness others in earnest prayer.

Note that the only compulsory entry charge is payable on signing the visitors’ book, inside the main compound.