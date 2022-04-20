Newly developed as a tourist attraction in early 2018, the falls here are among the best on Bali. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the car park; a 500m…
Central Mountains
Bali has a hot soul. The volcanoes stretching along the island's spine are seemingly cones of silence but their active spirits are just below the surface, eager for expression.
Gunung Batur (5633ft/1717m) is constantly letting off steam; this place has an other-worldly beauty that may overwhelm the attendant hassles of a visit. At Danau Bratan there are sacred Hindu temples, while the village of Candikuning has an engrossing botanic garden.
The old colonial village of Munduk, a hiking centre, has views down the hills to the coast of north Bali, which match the beauty of the many nearby waterfalls, and the lakes of Tamblingan and Buyan. In the shadow of Gunung Batukau (7467ft/2276m) you'll find one of Bali's most mystic temples. And, just south, the Unesco-listed ancient rice terraces around Jatiluwih bedazzle.
Amid it all, little roads lead to untouched villages. Start driving north from Antasari for one surprise after another.
Explore Central Mountains
- BBanyu Wana Amertha Waterfalls
Newly developed as a tourist attraction in early 2018, the falls here are among the best on Bali. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the car park; a 500m…
- PPura Luhur Batukau
On the slopes of Gunung Batukau, Pura Luhur Batukau was the state temple when Tabanan was an independent kingdom. It has a seven-roofed meru (multiroofed…
- Bali Botanic Garden
This garden is a showplace. Established in 1959 as a branch of the national botanic gardens at Bogor, near Jakarta, it covers more than 154 hectares on…
- PPura Ulun Danu Bratan
An iconic image of Bali, depicted on the 50,000Rp note, this important Hindu-Buddhist temple was founded in the 17th century. It is dedicated to Dewi Danu…
- BBanyumala Twin Waterfalls
In the secluded, picturesque highlands north of Munduk, a 15-minute hike down natural, bamboo-railed stairs leads to this powerful pair of cascades. Enjoy…
- PPura Puncak Penulisan
Near the Penilusan road junction, several steep flights of steps lead to Bali's highest temple, Pura Puncak Penulisan (1745m). Inside the highest…
- VViewpoint
Offers an amazing panorama over three mountains: Gunung Batur, Gunung Abang and Gunung Agung.
- JJatiluwih Rice Fields
At Jatiluwih, which means ‘truly marvellous’, you'll be rewarded with vistas of centuries-old rice terraces that exhaust your ability to describe green…
- BBatur Geopark Museum
The extraordinary geology of the Gunung Batur area is explained in fascinating detail in this museum right near the crater rim. Using interactive displays…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Mountains.
