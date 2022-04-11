The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…
Canggu Region
The Canggu region, north and west of Kerobokan, is Bali's fastest-growing area. Much of the growth is centred along the coast, anchored by the endless swathe of beach, which, despite rampant development, remains fairly uncrowded. Kerobokan morphs into Umalas inland and Canggu to the west, while neighbouring Echo Beach is a big construction site.
Cloistered villas lure expats who whisk past the remaining rice farmers on motorbikes or in air-con comfort. Traffic may be the ultimate commoner's revenge: road building is a decade behind settlement. Amid this maze of too-narrow lanes you'll find creative cafes, trendy restaurants and appealing shops. Follow the sounds of the surf to great beaches such as the one at Batu Bolong.
- PPantai Batu Bolong
The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…
- PPantai Berawa
Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…
- PPererenan Beach
The most northern of the Canggu-area beaches, laid-back Pererenan is next in the sights of developers. Villas, guesthouses and beach bars are found near…
- PPantai Batu Mejan
Surfers and those who like to watch them flock here for the high-tide left-hander that regularly tops 2m. The greyish sand right in front of the…
- PPantai Perancak
A couple of drinks vendors and a large parking area are the major amenities at this beach, which is rarely crowded. The large temple is Pura Dalem…
- PPantai Nelayan
A collection of fishing boats and huts marks this very mellow stretch of sand. Depending on the river levels, it can be an easy walk from here to Pantais…
- PPura Batumejan
Overlooking Batu Bolong Beach is the centuries-old Pura Batumejan complex, which has a striking pagoda-like temple.
- PPura Dalem Prancak
This large temple is often the site of ceremonies.
