Full-Day USS Liberty Shipwreck Scuba Diving in Tulamben

7am - 7:15am: Meet and Greet Your driver will meet you at your accommodation and take you to Tulamben, where your USS Liberty Shipwreck scuba dive experience will take place. 10am: Arrive at Tulamben On arrival, refresh with mineral water and receive a thorough scuba diving orientation from your guide. Don your wetsuit, secure your oxygen mask, and then descend to one of Indonesia’s most famous dive sites. 10:30am: First scuba dive Take your first dive at one of the most famous dive sites in Bali. The USS Liberty Shipwreck is possible to see from 5 meters deep since it lies between 5 and 30 meters deep, with a small part in the shallow. The wreck is 120 meters long and just 50 meters off the shore of Tulamben. This dive site has everything for everyone. It is the easiest wreck dive in the world. The first dive will last around 35 minutes. 11:45am: Take a rest and have lunch When your first dive is complete you can take a rest and enjoy lunch. 12:45pm: Second scuba dive The Liberty is covered with coral and has an abundance of fish life around it. It has a few nice swim troughs and for macro lovers there are nude branches, Ghost Pipe Fish, Frog Fish and from time to time Pygmy Seahorses. For the early birds or the Night dive lovers, a school of Bump Head Parrot Fish uses the wreck as their private bedroom. Your second dive will also go for 35 minutes. 1:30pm: Finish dive, get shower and change clothes After your diving, you will be able to freshen up and take a shower in the open air shower facilities, changing your wet clothes before being taken back to your accommodation. 5:30pm: Arrive back HomeAround this time you will arrive back to your hotel.