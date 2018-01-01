Welcome to Tulamben
But if you don't plan to explore the briny waves, don't expect to hang out on the beach either. The shore is made up of rather beautiful, large washed stones – the kind that cost a fortune at a DIY store.
For nonaquatic delights, check out the morning market in Tulamben village, 1.5km north of the dive site.
Top experiences in Tulamben
Tulamben activities
USS Liberty Shipwreck Scuba Diving Tour in Bali
USS Liberty wreck diving in Tulamben will be one of the best experiences you'll have while staying in Bali. Visibility is good year-round with over 82 feet (25 meters) at its best. Because this is shore diving, divers will only need to walk straight to the sea to dive. Photographers and videographers love this site a lot because there are many opportunities to get a great undersea shot.Guides are selected from those who have experienced Tulamben hundreds of time to ensure your fun and safety needs are fully met. Each guide will only supervise two divers for each dive, creating a more intimate and safer experience. Hotel pick-up and drop-off can be selected from hotels in Sanur, Seminyak, Kuta, Legian, Nusa Dua, and Jimbaran.
Private Bali Arrival Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your Bali vacation. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport.This private arrival transfer is available for those staying at hotels in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Ubud, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, Padang Bai, Candidasa, Amed, Tulamben, Lovina, Canggu, or Tanah Lot.
3-Day PADI Open Water Scuba Diving Certification Course in Bali
Any aspiring diver must take the PADI Open Water Course at the first level to learn diving. After the hotel transfer from your provided driver, you will be welcomed at the dive center and for 3 days, you'll be able to discover a new world.Day 1: Theory class with knowledge review and pool session. Learn how to dive and do some exercises.Day 2: Includes 2 dives in open water to discover underwater life in Padang Bay until 2 meters, and then proceed to the exam/final test on the afternoon.Day 3: 2 dives in Tulamben dive spot, including the famous Liberty wreck.At the end of the session, if everything is going smoothly you will proceed to your new PADI certification, and then can dive everywhere until 18 meters deepThe course includes hotel transfer to-and-from, lunches, PADI manual online, PADI certification, equipment, tanks and weights, boat, insurance, oxygen, holders, tax, and PADI instructor.
Full-Day USS Liberty Shipwreck Scuba Diving in Tulamben
7am - 7:15am: Meet and Greet Your driver will meet you at your accommodation and take you to Tulamben, where your USS Liberty Shipwreck scuba dive experience will take place. 10am: Arrive at Tulamben On arrival, refresh with mineral water and receive a thorough scuba diving orientation from your guide. Don your wetsuit, secure your oxygen mask, and then descend to one of Indonesia’s most famous dive sites. 10:30am: First scuba dive Take your first dive at one of the most famous dive sites in Bali. The USS Liberty Shipwreck is possible to see from 5 meters deep since it lies between 5 and 30 meters deep, with a small part in the shallow. The wreck is 120 meters long and just 50 meters off the shore of Tulamben. This dive site has everything for everyone. It is the easiest wreck dive in the world. The first dive will last around 35 minutes. 11:45am: Take a rest and have lunch When your first dive is complete you can take a rest and enjoy lunch. 12:45pm: Second scuba dive The Liberty is covered with coral and has an abundance of fish life around it. It has a few nice swim troughs and for macro lovers there are nude branches, Ghost Pipe Fish, Frog Fish and from time to time Pygmy Seahorses. For the early birds or the Night dive lovers, a school of Bump Head Parrot Fish uses the wreck as their private bedroom. Your second dive will also go for 35 minutes. 1:30pm: Finish dive, get shower and change clothes After your diving, you will be able to freshen up and take a shower in the open air shower facilities, changing your wet clothes before being taken back to your accommodation. 5:30pm: Arrive back HomeAround this time you will arrive back to your hotel.
2 PADI Certified Dives at Tulamben from Bali
You will be picked up from your accommodation between 7am and 7:30am and taken to the dive center where your certification will be checked and your equipment will be fitted and checked. At 8:15am you will take the bus to Tulamben. The first dive is then arranged where you will experience 45 minutes to 1 hour diving. This is a short dive where you might see reef fish, black tip sharks, turtles, jack fish, eels, parrot fish, trigger fish, nudibranchs, shrimp and squid.Lunch and drinks are provided in the restaurant at 12pm.Prepare for your second dive at 1pm. On this dive you will discover the USAT Liberty wreck. The wreck is 120 meters long, starting at 5 meters to 28 meters and dates back to 1963. This dive will be for 45 minutes to 1 hour. At 2:30pm when your second dive is finished. You will be taken back on the bus to the dive center and then onto your accommodation.
PADI Discover Scuba Diving for Beginners in Tulamben
Your day begins with hotel pickup in the morning for the drive to the scuba diving center for registration and to be fitted with your provided diving equipment.You'll then be transferred to the coastal village of Tulamben, passing by rice fields in Karangasem and watching for views of Agung volcano. When you arrive, your first dive starts as you put on all of your gear and listen to your PADI guide's instructions and diving techniques. Then descend underwater with your instructor with you at all times.After your first dive, lunch is provided at a local restaurant; Then enjoy your second dive down to a depth of 40 feet to explore the coral and marine life around the Liberty, a ship that sank in the 1940s. Look for turtles, reef sharks, parrot fish, lionfish, jackfish, and eel. At the end of your second dive, return to the dive center and then onto your hotel for drop-off.There is a maximum of two beginner divers for every instructor for your safety and to provide personalized attention.