Welcome to Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand may seem like a silver medallist: it’s the state with the second-highest tiger population (after Karnataka) and boasts India’s second-highest peak (Nanda Devi); but its diversity of activities and sheer natural beauty are pure travellers' gold.
Top experiences in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand activities
Private Walking Tour in Rishikesh
We will meet you at Lakshman Jhula car parking area in Rishikesh at 1:30pm and start this 5-hour walking tour. First you will visit Lakshman Jhula (iron rope suspension bridge on the river ganga) followed by Lakshman Jhula Market, River Ganga, Ram Jhula (iron rope suspension bridge similar to lakshman jhul) and other ashrams and temples. You will also see Ganga Aarti ceremony at Parmarth Niketan. The tour is private tour so you will get proper attention and you can enjoy tour at your own pace without compromising with others. By the end of the tour you will learn interesting things about Rishikesh, Ashrams, Hindu religion and Ganga. After the tour guide will drop you at Ram Jhula Parking.
Private Tour: Haridwar Sightseeing Day Tour and Ganges River Puja Ceremony
You will be picked up from your hotel in the morning and travel in Haridwar by air-conditioned private vehicle. First, take a personally guided walk through Bara Bazaar, the oldest and most popular market in Haridwar. After exploring the lively shops selling crafted souvenirs, visit Mansa Devi Temple, reached at its hilltop location by cable car.Next is Daksha Mahadev Temple, Jain Temple, and Shantikunj Ashram. You can discuss with your guide if there are other destinations you are interested in seeing in Haridwar and the guide will try to incorporate it in the itinerary.In the evening, head to Har Ki Pauri for the Ganga Aarti, a devotional ceremony to the Ganges (Ganga) River, believed to be the Divine Mother in India. Prayers, called Aarti, are offered to Hindu gods and goddesses as an act of gratitude, typically conducted at sunrise and sunset. Watch devotees carry idols to the riverside, light large fire bowls, chant mantras in sanskrit, and make offerings of food during the 45-minute ritual (you'll arrive early for a space amid the crowd). Your guide arranges you to partake in puja with a Hindu priest and make your own flower offering. Afterward, you can walk around and snap photos before you’re driven back to your hotel.
Rishikesh Private Spiritual Tour Including Lunch
Start your day with convenient hotel pickup. Embark on a journey to the Mindrolling Monastery in the foothills of the Himalayas. Visit the temple, gardens and Buddha Stupas of one of India's largest Buddhist centers. Stroll around the peaceful and tranquil grounds. Learn about the history of this Tibetan Buddhist Temple and the people living there.Drive to Rishikesh to witness the Ganga Aarti ritual. Watch as the devotional flame is lit and sent adrift on the Ganges River, in honor of the Goddess Ganga. Hear the saffron-robed gurus and disciples sing bhajans, devotional songs including the Aarti, which is performed at the conclusion of this ceremony or puja. Smell the fragrance of incense and camphor as it permeates the air. See the flickering lights of the diyas, floating lamps, reflecting on the water. Feel the intensity and sense of community as the people sway in unison along the river's edge. Understand the symbolic connection this nightly ritual has with the elements, such as fire, water, earth and air. Leave with a feeling of having witnessed something very special.Return to your hotel at the conclusion of this tour.
Private Tour: Ganga Aarti Hindu Ritual in Rishikesh Including Dinner
After pickup at around 4pm (actual time depends on sunset), you'll be driven to the banks of the Ganga River in Rishikesh to experience the Hindu ceremony known as Aarti.The Aarti is generally sung at the conclusion of any religious ceremony or puja, or simply by itself each morning and evening as a joyous spiritual celebration. Witness the bhajans (hymns) performed by saffron-robed gurus and disciples. Smell the fragrance of incense and camphor as it permeates the air. See the mesmerizing light of numerous diyas (oil lamps) and the setting sun mirrored on the flowing water. Hear the tranquil sound of the rushing river. Watch the participants sway in unison as all the elements including fire, water, Earth and air are combined to heighten the synergy created by this ritual. A sense of peace, gladdening of the heart, feeding of the soul, and creation of harmony is the goal of this regular practice. Afterwards, continue to a local restaurant for a delightful Indian-cuisine vegetarian dinner. Upon completion of dinner, you'll be dropped back off to your hotel in Rishikesh.
Private Trek from Rishikesh to Kunjapuri
Meet your driver and guide at your hotel. After boarding your private vehicle, embark on a memorable trekking experience on a higher ascent one-way from Rishikesh to Kunjapuri. Begin your trek from a village on a mountaintop not far from Rishikesh, nestled in the laps of nature and surrounded by wide expanse of green. From here, witness the panoramic view of the mighty Himalayan peaks to the north and the charming Haridwar city and Doon Valley to the south. Walk upstream along a small river for about 1 hour takes you to a beautiful secluded spot by the waterfall. Continuing the trek, encounter several local villages, such as Badkot, that provides you with a glimpse into the typical hillside village life. Enjoy stunning views of Rishikesh and the Ganges along the route with possible wildlife sightings which may include deer, wild peacock, and wild boar. At the end of the trek, meet your driver to bring you back to your hotel in Rishikesh.