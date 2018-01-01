Private Tour: Haridwar Sightseeing Day Tour and Ganges River Puja Ceremony

You will be picked up from your hotel in the morning and travel in Haridwar by air-conditioned private vehicle. First, take a personally guided walk through Bara Bazaar, the oldest and most popular market in Haridwar. After exploring the lively shops selling crafted souvenirs, visit Mansa Devi Temple, reached at its hilltop location by cable car.Next is Daksha Mahadev Temple, Jain Temple, and Shantikunj Ashram. You can discuss with your guide if there are other destinations you are interested in seeing in Haridwar and the guide will try to incorporate it in the itinerary.In the evening, head to Har Ki Pauri for the Ganga Aarti, a devotional ceremony to the Ganges (Ganga) River, believed to be the Divine Mother in India. Prayers, called Aarti, are offered to Hindu gods and goddesses as an act of gratitude, typically conducted at sunrise and sunset. Watch devotees carry idols to the riverside, light large fire bowls, chant mantras in sanskrit, and make offerings of food during the 45-minute ritual (you'll arrive early for a space amid the crowd). Your guide arranges you to partake in puja with a Hindu priest and make your own flower offering. Afterward, you can walk around and snap photos before you’re driven back to your hotel.