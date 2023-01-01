Valley of Flowers National Park

The bugyals (high-altitude meadows) of tall wildflowers in the Unesco World Heritage–listed Valley of Flowers are a glorious sight on a sunny day, rippling in the breeze, and framed by mighty 6000m mountains with glaciers and snow decorating their peaks year-round. British mountaineer Frank Smythe stumbled upon the Valley of Flowers in 1931. Over 300 species of flowers are found here.

Unfortunately, most flowers bloom during the monsoon season in July and August, when access becomes difficult and hazardous. Some believe that the valley isn’t worth visiting outside peak flower season, but even without its technicolour carpet it’s still ridiculously beautiful. And it's more likely to be sunny. Snow leopard, blue sheep and various species of bear and deer also inhabit the area.