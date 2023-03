One of the most important Sikh pilgrimage sites in the world, Hem Kund, at 4600m, is a sacred lake with a temple surrounded by seven peaks where Sikh Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have meditated in a previous life. It's thought that a dip in the frigid waters purifies one's soul, and hundreds or sometimes thousands visit daily between May and October, weather permitting. The experience is well worth the steep 6km hike up from the village of Ghangaria.