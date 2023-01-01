Chandrisilla Peak

Climbing this 4000m summit is one of the most rewarding day hikes in the whole Indian Himalaya. An early-morning start from the village of Chopta can pay off with stunning panoramas of the Garhwali and Kumaoni Himalaya, with awesome views of major mountains including Nanda Devi, Trishul and the Kedarnath group. The 5km hike is moderately strenuous (especially if you're not acclimatised) and takes a few hours, passing Tungnath Mandir – the world's highest Shiva temple – along the way.

You'll want to reach the top before the clouds cover the peaks.