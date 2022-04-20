The Taj Mahal rises from Agra's haze as though from a dream. You’ve seen it in pictures, but experiencing it in person, you'll understand that it's not just a famous monument, but a love poem composed of stone. When you first glimpse it through the arched entryway, you might find yourself breathless with awe. Many hail it as the most beautiful building on the planet.

But Agra, situated along the Yamuna River in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is more than a one-sight town. For 130 years, this was the centre of India’s great Mughal empire, and its legacy lives on in beautiful artwork, mouthwatering cuisine and magnificent architecture. The Taj is one of three places here that have been awarded Unesco World Heritage status, along with the immense Agra Fort and the sprawling palace complex of Fatehpur Sikri, which together make a superb trio of top-drawer sights.