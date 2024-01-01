Ram Tirath Temple

Amritsar

Around 13km west of Amritsar, it’s in the vicinity of this Hindu temple that the hermit Valmiki is believed to have worked on the Ramayana. It’s also said to be the area where Lord Rama’s two sons, Luv and Kush, were born. To visit, you can hire a return autorickshaw from town for about ₹300. A pre-paid taxi costs ₹1000.

