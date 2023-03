Just outside the Golden Temple Complex, and with its own ceremonial tank, the octagonal Baba Atal Tower was constructed in 1784 to commemorate Atal Rai, the son of sixth Sikh guru Har Gobind, who, according to legend, revived a playmate from the dead, then gave his own life as penance for interfering in God’s designs. The nine storeys each represent one year of Atal’s short life. You can enter the ground floor, but cannot climb the tower.