The giant 26-sq-km phumdi filling up the southern part of Loktak Lake is home to some 250 sangai (Manipur brow-antlered deer or dancing deer), the world's last wild population of what is Manipur's state animal. Keibul Lamjao National Park protects the phumdi and surrounding area. The park entrance is 6km south of Moirang (3km along the Kumbi road then 3km east). From the entrance it's 1.5km (driveable) to a viewpoint, where park rangers may lend you binoculars to scan the phumdi for sangai.

The best chances of sighting the elusive deer are if you get out into the phumdi on a boat (bookable at the park entrance; per Indian/foreigner per hour ₹50/250). An autorickshaw from Moirang to the park costs ₹300 round trip, including waiting time.