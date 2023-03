Moirang’s INA Museum celebrates the village’s small but symbolic role in the Indian Independence movement. It was here on 14 April 1944 that the anti-colonial Indian National Army (INA) first unfurled the Azad Hind (Free India) flag while advancing with Japanese WWII forces against British-held Imphal. The museum mostly focuses on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, head of the INA.