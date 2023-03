This peaceful, impeccably maintained graveyard is the last resting place of more than 1600 British and other Allied soldiers and airmen killed in the Imphal area during WWII. Most of them died during the Battle of Imphal (March to July 1944), one of the most intense battles of WWII, in which Allied forces repulsed a Japanese attack on eastern India. You’ll find the cemetery along a lane off the Imphal–Kohima Rd, 400m north of Hotel Imphal.