Ima Keithel

Housed in three big colonnaded buildings with pagoda-style roofs, this huge bazaar with over 4000 all-women vendors is reckoned to be the largest of its kind in the world. Only married women are allowed to be stallholders. Two buildings focus mainly on clothes and fabrics (look for traditional tribal shawls at good prices), the third deals chiefly in vegetables, fruit, fish and other foods. It's a fascinating place, with some great photo ops (ask first).

Further stands fill a large tin-and-tarp-roofed 'temporary market' immediately east of the main buildings.