Kangla Fort

The vast, low-walled fort at the heart of Imphal was, with a few interruptions, the political and religious heart of Manipur for many centuries until taken over by the British after the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri War. Today it's a tranquil, beautifully maintained, parklike space of lawns, moats, ponds and big trees, containing, among many interesting features, several temples, two large white Kangla Sha (protective dragons), a pavilion with spectacular royal longboats, the world's oldest polo field, a historical museum and a pleasant cafe.

The only entrance and exit is through an ornate, exceedingly tall gate on the west side.