Imphal Indian Army War Cemetery

The Indian Army War Cemetery, dating back to the 1944 Battle of Imphal, honours the many Indians who laid down their lives fighting in the Allied forces in the region during WWII. The names of 860 who were cremated are engraved on two graceful marble cenotaphs cutting a solemn profile in the leafy grounds; a further 820 Indian and African soldiers are buried in rows of graves. The cemetery is about 1km east of North AOC junction.

From North AOC junction, turn right after the bridge then immediately left, then take a narrow lane to the right after 100m, then turn first left.