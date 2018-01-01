Welcome to Nasik
As Indian wine continues its coming of age, Nasik's growth potential as a wine tourism destination is wide open. India's best wines are produced locally and an afternoon touring the gorgeous vineyards in the countryside surrounding the city is a great reason to point your nose in Nasik's direction.
Every 12 years Nasik plays host to the grand Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering on Earth (the last one was in 2015, the next one in 2027).
Top experiences in Nasik
Nasik activities
Wine Tasting in the Wine Capital of India
A private vehicle will pick you up from your hotel lobby in the morning at 9am for a day amidst a lush winery. Experience the Indian wine refinery in the outskirts of Nasik - the grape city of India. Enjoy the process of winemaking from grape to bottle in India’s premium winery accompanied by a veteran guide. Delight your taste buds with a variety of wines available in the ‘tasting room’ amidst the panoramic view of the vineyard, hills and lake. The journey through the winery premises is an experience in itself. Cherish an entire culture that surrounds the numerous traditions allied with the process of Grape Fermentation. You will also enjoy at delightful lunch at the winery after your wine tasting experience.