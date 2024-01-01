Bee Falls

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

The pretty waterfall and pools at Bee Falls can almost be reached by bike (you have to walk the last quarter-kilometre or so).

You'll need a core-zone permit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dhoopgarh

    Dhoopgarh

    2.86 MILES

    An almost mandatory final stop on 4WD tours, Dhoopgarh looks west over endless valleys, hills and forests and has a broad stepped terrace for everyone to…

  • Rajat Prapat Viewpoint

    Rajat Prapat Viewpoint

    3.03 MILES

    A short distance downstream from the Apsara Vihar pools, the stream plunges off the cliff in central India's highest single-drop fall (107m), Rajat Prapat…

  • Apsara Vihar

    Apsara Vihar

    2.82 MILES

    A pool underneath a small waterfall, above a canyon southeast of town, this is the best of Pachmarhi’s natural pools for swimming. It's a drive of about 1…

  • Chauragarh

    Chauragarh

    4.67 MILES

    Chauragarh (1308m), Madhya Pradesh’s third-highest peak, is topped by a sizeable and panoramic Shiva temple that attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims…

  • Mahadeo Cave

    Mahadeo Cave

    4.04 MILES

    Ten kilometres south of the Jai Stambh by paved road, a path leading 30m into the damp gloom reveals a lingam with attendant priest. This is the beginning…

  • Pandav Caves

    Pandav Caves

    1.93 MILES

    These five ancient rock dwellings are believed to have been carved by Buddhists as early as the 4th century. The foundations of a brick Buddhist stupa…

  • Christchurch

    Christchurch

    1.4 MILES

    Looking like it has fallen straight out of a twee little English village, Pachmarhi's beautiful Gothic-revival Protestant church was built back in 1875,…

  • Asthachal Rock Shelter

    Asthachal Rock Shelter

    1.42 MILES

    Accessed by a trail of about 2.5km from the road towards Reechgarh, this ancient rock shelter is notable for its (now sadly faded) rock paintings,…

Nearby Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh attractions

1. Reechgarh

1.18 MILES

Accessible by road 3.3km west of the Jai Stambh, this is a strange natural amphitheatre, reached through a cavelike passage between rocks.

2. Duchess Falls

1.24 MILES

This 100m-plus fall is a difficult 4km hike from the road that leads to Reechgarh.

3. Jai Stambh

1.34 MILES

This concrete pillar, erected to commemorate Indian independence, stands in the middle of a seven-way junction in the southwestern part of town.

6. Ramya Kund

1.53 MILES

A walk of about 1km west from Reechgarh (which is 3.3km west of the Jai Stambh) leads to a small, crystal-clear pool called Ramya Kund.

8. Jata Shankar

2.12 MILES

This cave temple is in a beautiful gorge 1km along a road that’s signed just north of the town limits. The small Shiva shrine is hidden under a huge…