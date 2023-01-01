Apsara Vihar

A pool underneath a small waterfall, above a canyon southeast of town, this is the best of Pachmarhi’s natural pools for swimming. It's a drive of about 1.5km past Pandav Caves, followed by a walk of about 700m.
You'll need a core-zone permit.
Top choice in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
