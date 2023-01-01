Asthachal Rock Shelter

Accessed by a trail of about 2.5km from the road towards Reechgarh, this ancient rock shelter is notable for its (now sadly faded) rock paintings, especially the 5m-long 'chorus line' of dancers.
You'll need a core-zone permit and a guide.
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
