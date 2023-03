The ruins of Chausath Yogini, beyond Shiv Sagar lake, date from the late 9th century and are probably the oldest at Khajuraho. You may find it locked up. Constructed entirely of granite, this is the only temple not aligned east–west. Chausath means '64' – the temple once had 64 cells for statues of the yoginis (female attendants) of Kali, while the 65th sheltered the goddess herself. It’s reputedly India’s oldest yogini temple.