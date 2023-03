Devi Jagadamba was originally dedicated to Vishnu, but later to Parvati and then Kali. The carvings include sardulas accompanied by Vishnu, surasundaris (heavenly nymphs), and mithunas (pairs of men and women) frolicking in the third band up. Its three-part design is simpler than that of the Kandariya-Mahadev and Chitragupta temples. It has more in common with Chitragupta, but is less embellished with carvings so is thought to be a little older.