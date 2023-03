The best known of a closely grouped trio of Jain temples, this 1867 complex is a dazzling if unrefined pastiche of colourful mosaics, spires, columns and slivered figurines. The effect is Gaudí-esque (with a fair bit of imagination thrown in), while the ambience within is that of serene contemplation. The temple stands about 2km east from Girish Park metro. The temple relies on donations, so leave a token offering.