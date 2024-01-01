Digambar Jain Mandir

Kolkata (Calcutta)

In bird-filled gardens 250m west of Belgachia metro stands the Digambar Jain Mandir, with a tall lighthouse-style tower encasing a meditating statuette. There's a reservoir in the courtyard filled with gigantic fish, who often come up for air and puffed-rice grains thrown into the water by pious devotees.

