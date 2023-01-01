Ashutosh Museum of Indian Art

Priceless antique Indian sculptures, brasswork and terracotta objects of art are mundanely displayed along with a diverse array of collected treasures in this dry but brilliantly endowed museum, tucked behind the University of Culcutta's Central Library. The entrance is off College St, down the first lane to the left as you walk north from Colootola Rd. It lies within the university premises, and upon request the curator can make you photographic prints of objects at nominal prices. Photography is otherwise discouraged.