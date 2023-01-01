Located amid the din and chaos of Rabindra Sarani, the 1926 red-sandstone Nakhoda Mosque rises impressively above the bustling shopfronts of its neighbouring commercial establishments. Its roof, which is adorned with emerald-green domes and minarets, was loosely modelled on Akbar’s Mausoleum at Sikandra, while the main entrance gate was inspired by the Buland Darwaza at Fatehpur Sikri. The mosque is Kolkata's largest, and is at the centre of festive action every evening during the holy month of Ramadan.