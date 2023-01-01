Holy Rosary Cathedral

Commonly called the Portuguese Church, this imposing 1797 cathedral was founded by Portuguese merchants after they settled in Kolkata. The graceful ash-coloured exterior has eye-catching crown-capped side towers, with the main archway topped by a festively kitsch bas-relief featuring the Virgin Mary and an infant Jesus as its central characters. The interiors are modest, comprising plain whitewashed walls with pale-blue trimmings, and marble plaques adorning the pillars.