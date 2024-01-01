Nam Soon

Kolkata (Calcutta)

This is Kolkata's oldest Chinese temple, an 1820s relic from the colonial period when thousands of Chinese migrants flocked to Kolkata to work on the docks and in the leather-tanning industry. It's located at the end of a quiet lane, and houses an atmospheric shrine consecrated to Chinese deities.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

    Victoria Memorial

    2.26 MILES

    The incredible Victoria Memorial is a vast, beautifully proportioned festival of white marble: think US Capitol meets Taj Mahal. Had it been built for a…

  • Botanical Garden

    Botanical Gardens

    4.42 MILES

    Despite being an awkward journey by public transport, Kolkata’s lovely 109-hectare Botanical Gardens makes for a great place to escape from the city’s…

  • Belur Math in Calcutta, West Bengal, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Belur Math

    3.93 MILES

    Set very attractively amid palms and manicured lawns, this large religious centre is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, inspired by 19th-century…

  • Idol Crafting

    Kumartuli Idol-makers

    1.74 MILES

    Countless clay effigies of deities and demons immersed in the Hooghly during Kolkata’s colourful pujas (offering or prayers) are created in specialist…

  • Marble Palace

    Marble Palace

    0.53 MILES

    Built in 1835 by a raja from the prosperous Mallick family, this resplendent mansion is as grand as it is curious. Its marble-draped halls are overstuffed…

  • Tagore’s House

    Tagore’s House

    0.69 MILES

    The stately 1784 family mansion of Rabindranath Tagore has become a shrine-like museum to India’s greatest modern poet. Even if his personal effects don’t…

  • Indian Museum

    Indian Museum

    1.23 MILES

    India's biggest and oldest major museum celebrated its bicentenary in February 2014. It's mostly a lovably old-fashioned place that fills a large…

  • Maidan

    Maidan

    1.92 MILES

    A vast expanse of green in the heart of the city's brick-and-mortar matrix, the Maidan is where Kolkata's residents congregate for walks, spirited cricket…

Nearby Kolkata (Calcutta) attractions

1. Toong On Temple

0.14 MILES

Peep through the crack between the often-locked doors of this distinctive 1924 two-storey building to spy a meditative Buddha statue glowing in the half…

2. Nakhoda Mosque

0.16 MILES

Located amid the din and chaos of Rabindra Sarani, the 1926 red-sandstone Nakhoda Mosque rises impressively above the bustling shopfronts of its…

3. Hind Perfumerie

0.2 MILES

This perfume-maker's shop conjures up images of the Raj era. It's an atmospheric place, although the perfumes can be of the strong concentrated variety…

5. Pollock St Post Office

0.22 MILES

Once a grand Jewish school building, this post office offers some curious photo ops, given its location in the heart of a busy market area.

6. BethEl Synagogue

0.24 MILES

Literally meaning 'House of God', this atmospheric synagogue's front facade looks a little like a 1930s cinema. Within the building (dating back to 1856),…

7. ML Bhunja

0.27 MILES

This brilliantly antiquated gunmakers' shop has operated since 1948 and while it now sells mostly imported sporting rifles, the old teak cabinets display…

8. Neveh Shalome Synagogue

0.3 MILES

This 1825 structure is one of Kolkata's smaller synagogues, and is almost hidden behind a plethora of market stalls selling trinkets and bindis. To enter,…