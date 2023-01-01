Rabindra Sarovar

The lakes here prettily reflect hazy sunrises, while middle-class Kolkatans jog, row and meditate around the tree-shaded parkland that was once the site of an Allied Forces medical camp during WWII. Some form circles to do group yoga routines culminating in forced, raucous laugh-ins, engagingly described by Tony Hawks as Laughing Clubs in The Weekenders: Adventures in Calcutta. Young lovebirds match the park's avian residents in numbers, and street musicians enthral listeners with soulful tunes, mostly on weekends.