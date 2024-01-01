Shahnagar Burning Ghat

Overlooking the putrid Tolly's Nullah stream, this burning ghat hosts an impressive cluster of monuments to local celebrities who have been cremated here. It is forbidden to enter the burning area (comprising electric furnaces) as a tourist, but you can wander the street outside and observe rituals and ceremonies without being intrusive.
