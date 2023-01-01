This multistorey gallery displays frequently changing exhibitions from contemporary Indian and international artists. There's also an auditorium to the rear of the building where theatre productions and film screenings occasionally take place. The in-house museum is known among art enthusiasts for its vast collection, encompassing diverse Indian styles dating back to some ancient and medieval objects of art. Photographing exhibits within the museum is prohibited.
Birla Academy of Art & Culture
Kolkata (Calcutta)
Share