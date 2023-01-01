Birla Mandir

A graceful 20th-century structure built in cream-coloured sandstone, this temple is consecrated to the Hindu gods Narayan (Vishnu) and his wife Lakshmi. The three corn-cob-shaped towers are more impressive for their size than their carvings, and the courtyards are a nice place to sit and spend a few moments in quiet contemplation. There's a state-of-the-art auditorium adjacent to the temple complex called GD Birla Sabaghar that often hosts musical programs and other performances; see website for upcoming schedules.