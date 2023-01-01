Netaji Bhawan

Celebrating the life and vision of controversial Bengali leader and pro-Independence radical Subhas Chandra Bose is this house-turned-museum, which also houses an academic research bureau. The yellow limewashed building was Bose’s brother’s residence, from where he made his famous ‘Great Escape’ from British-imposed house arrest in January 1941, before eventually joining hands with the Japanese to wage war against British forces. Some rooms retain a 1940s feel, and the original Wanderer getaway car is parked in the drive.