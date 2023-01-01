Sri Aurobindo Bhawan

Revolutionary nationalist-turned-guru Sri Aurobindo – who later went on to establish the famous ashram at Auroville near Pondicherry – was born in Calcutta in 1872. His childhood mansion-home has been preserved and its garden creates a small oasis of peace in the city centre. While most of its facilities are available only to members, visitors can walk around the campus and explore its peaceful environs. A souvenir shop on-site sells some fantastic handmade products at reasonable prices.