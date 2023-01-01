Harrington Street Arts Centre

Exhibitions of contemporary artworks by Indian and international artists in diverse media are spread through four spacious rooms of this classic Kolkata colonial building, restored painstakingly by the gallery proprietors. The verandah with chequered floor tiles leads to the cosy hStreet cafe. Interestingly, the gallery has two charming guest rooms (double including breakfast ₹6000) adjoining the exhibition space, which are normally reserved for visiting artists but opened up for tourists when they're vacant. Call the gallery for details.