A cutting-edge contemporary-art gallery located on the 2nd floor of an upmarket South Kolkata building complex, CIMA is a great place to check out works by some of India's top-line contemporary artists as well as old masters. Exhibitions change on a biweekly or monthly basis, and there are occasionally specially curated shows. There's also a design shop and gift store within the premises, selling an eclectic and highly desirable collection of souvenirs, handicrafts and urban-chic designware.