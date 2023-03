The early 15th-century Chamba Lhakhang was one of a trio of Maitreya ('future Buddha') temples built in Leh by King Draspa Bum-lde. The obvious centrepiece is a colourful, oft-repainted three-storey Buddha. However, the more unique features are original medieval mural fragments between the inner and outer walls (look left as you enter).

Getting in is a hit-and-miss affair. This is often one of the sights covered on an Old City Heritage Walk.