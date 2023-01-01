Central Asian Museum

One of Leh's most remarkable buildings, this tapered four-storey stone tower is a modern construction based on a historic Lhasa mansion and built on the site of an old caravan camp. The museum looks at Leh's role in Silk Road trade, with rooms focused on Ladakh, Chinese Turkestan and Tibet.

The museum hides in a courtyard that also contains Leh's oldest mosque and a traditionally styled Ladakhi show-kitchen where you can order lunch. Access is via the lane next to the SBI Bank ATM on Main Bazaar, or down the Chutey Rantak side alley lined with bakers and the 500-year old sacred tree known as the Datun Sahib.