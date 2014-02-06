Welcome to Leh
6-Night Private Himachal Pradesh Tour from New Delhi
Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.
Amazing Ladakh
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On arrival at Leh our representative will meet you at airport and proceed for your hotel. If time permits and temperature permits you to visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa & Leh market. Stay at Hotel Day 2 : Leh - Sham Valley - LehAfter breakfast, later drive to downstream along with the River Indus on Leh, en-route visit to Gurudwara Pathar Sahib. Later visit Magnetic Hills which defies the law of gravity & further driving for the Confluence of The Indus And Zanskar River, just before Saspul also visit to the Likir Monastery. Later continue drive to River Indus or Uletokpo or Tingmosgang en-route visiting Ridzong Monastery. Stay at HotelDay 3 : Leh - Khardung La - Nubra ValleyAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Nubra Valley en-route visit to Khardung La Pass also you can see all the way south over the Indus valley to seemingly countless peaks & ridges of the Zanskar range & north to the giants of the Saser massif. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel. Stay at Hotel Day 4 : Nubra Valley - Leh After breakfast in Nubra, later proceed for Hunder where you have opportunity to ride on a bacterian camel (double humped) amidst the Sand Dunes of this high altitude desert with snow capped mountains on the horizon. Between Hunder and Diskit you come across sand dunes besides the road. Seen in isolation you could well be amongst the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. Diskit is famous for 515 years elderly Buddhist Monastery, lying magnificently situated on a hilltop. Later check out hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check-in to your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 5 : Leh - Pangong Lake After breakfast or take a packed breakfast, then proceed for Pangong Lake en-route visit to Shey Palace and Thiksey its impressive complex rising tier on tier on a hill. Later drive to Changla Pass. Changla Pass is famous for his fast photograph session and drive down to the village of Tangtse later drive to Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is 5 - 6 Kms wide and over 133 Kms long with half part in “Indo China Border”. On arrival at Pangong Lake check in your camp. Stay at CampDay 6 : Pangong Lake - LehAfter breakfast later proceed to explore the lake and nearby places, afternoon drive back to Leh en-route visit to Hemis Gompa, the largest monastic foundation of Drukpa Kagyu Order of Tibetan Buddhism.Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 7 : Departure from LehTransfer to to Leh Airport to board the flight for your home.
Rediscover Ladakh
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Leh, visit to Thiskey Gompa, one of the most breathtaking monasteries in Ladakh. We would also vist Shey Palace in the vicinity. After that we'd go Hemis which hosts one of the most well-known festivals in Ladakh. After visiting the monasteries we will drive to Stok Palace Museum which showcases royal artefacts and paraphernalia. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (40 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Leh - Alchi (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Alchi. Upon arrival at Alchi check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for day excursion tour to Alchi, visit the 1000 year old paintings of Alchi Monastery 68 km from Leh, via en-route visit the great statue of Maitreya Buddha at Likir monastery, Sangam of Indus & Zanskar rivers which are the two major rivers in Ladakh, Magnetic Hill and military Hall of Fame. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Alchi - Leh (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later day free for leisure activities. Later check out from hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
Leh Ladakh Adventures 4 Day Trip
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (45 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Pangong - Leh (140 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) Today early morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Pangong Lake 4400m east of Leh crossing Changla Pass 17500 ft and driving via Durbuk and Tangtse villages in the Changthang region of Ladakh and perhaps one of the most amazing lakes in Asia which changes its color 4 - 5 times a day. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
9 Nights 10 Days Experience the adventure and life Full of Journeys at Leh and Ladakh
Day 1 : Arriaval at New DelhiWelcome to Delhi, the capital of modern India. On arrival, you are received and transferred to your hotel. The rest of the day is free you to relax and explore the local market at evening. Overnight in Delhi.Day 2: Arrival in Leh Receive by our representative at the Leh airport IXL and transferred to the hotel. Complete day of rest for acclimatization. Lunch at the hotel. Late afternoon visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa and Leh Market. Overnight in hotel at Leh.Day 3: Visit monasteries around Leh: Leh, Shey Palace, Thiksey, Hemis, Stok palace, Leh (104 km), Hemis monastery.. Return to Leh. Overnight in hotel at leh.Day 4: Alchi-Lamayuru-Magnetic hill- Kali Mata templeAfter breakfast drive to Lamayuru. Then drive towards the ALCHI MONASTERY. . Arrive late afternoon in Lamayuru and visit Lamayuru monastery then back to Leh. O/N in lehDay 5: Nubra valley/ Khardong la Pass( 18,390 ft)After an early breakfast drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass, the highest motorable road in the world at a height of about 18,390, around 39km from Leh. Afternoon visit Hundar village and can enjoy double hump camel ride on sand dunes.Day 6: Back from Nubra valley After breakfast visit Disket monastery. The monastery ia about 350 yrs old . Returns to Leh by same road arrived by the Afternoon. Overnight in Leh.Day 07: Leh to Pangong Lake to Leh ( (140 Kms / 4-5 Hrs)After an early breakfast leave for Pangong Lake (14,500 ft),through Changla-Pass(17,350 ft.),it is the third highest motorable road in the world. Around 12:00 hrs. arrive Pangong,the Highest Salt Water Lake in the World, shared by two countries India & China. Enjoy the beauty of the lake on the banks of Pangong while appreciating the changing colors and fascinating high altitude of the Lake. O/N in campDay 8: Pangong – LehAfter breakfast drive to leh by taking same road. By late afternoon arrived in Leh. On evening free time for market. O/N in hotelDay 9: Tsomoriri (7-8 hours) 240km driveMorning drive to Tsomoriri passing Chumathang (Hot Spring) along the Indus river. Tsomoriri Arr. 1600 Hrs. Afterwards take a walk around the Lake to enjoy the scenic beauty. Overnight Camp.Day 10: Tsomoriri to Tsokar to Leh (240 Kms / 7-8 Hrs)After leisurely breakfast walk around the lake and drive to back to Leh passing Puga (Sulphur Mine), Tsokar Lake, Taklang La Pass 17,585ft and Rumtse. O/N in LehDay 11:Leh - Delhi Breakfast. Early morning transfer to the airport and fly back to Delhi with memories of Ladakh
16-Day Viktorianz Royal Enfield Motorcycle Ride to Ladakh from New Delhi
Day 1 - You arrive at Delhi airport and catch a flight to Amritsar. At Amritsar airport our representative will receive you. We do a short trial ride to Wagah border and back. In the evening try local cuisine - Kulchas and Amritsar fish are famous. Day 2 –We ride north through Punjab countryside, crossing a lot of streams and into the Jammu and Kashmir. Night halt is at Patnitop - a typical Himalayan village.Day 3 –This day begins early and we ride out along a beautiful river to Jawahar tunnel. Today we cross into the world's most unique and beautiful - Kashmir valley. It is called a 'heaven on earth'. The stay in the night is on houseboats. Day 4 – This day the ride ascends to the middle Himalayas. We ride along a gushing stream and pass the marvellous meadows of Sonamarg. Ride to Zojila Pass - is an interesting and challenging one. We ride on to Dras - to see the Kargil War Memorial and then we have a smooth ride to Kargil. Day 5 – Today we step into the beautiful landscapes of higher Himalayas and ride to the places - Mulbegh, Lamayuru, Moorland, Alchi Monastery, Bazgo plains and reach Leh - the capital of Ladakh.Day 6 – This is a rest day at Leh – while we maintain bikes you could do a free wheeling - local sightseeing.Day 7– Another adventurous ride today to beautiful Nubra valley via Khardungla pass, the world's highest motor able pass - and that is going to be a landmark event in your life. Day 8– This is a relaxed day at Nubra - we ride out and see Hunder sand dunes and Diskit Monastery. Some free time to yourself in the lap of nature to unwind or take a walk around the typical Ladakhi village. Day 9– Today we ride back to Leh, the same route. Day 10 – We begin the ride early to be at Pangong Tso Lake by late afternoon - you would get the most astounding views of the blue lake - by day and night. Your stay would be in a local camp. Day 11– This is another long and tough ride from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri Lake, yet another marvelous high altitude lake - some parts of the road will be un-metalled. We stay the nights at the camp.Day 12– We begin early today and ride on to Sarchu - there is challenge and fun in the ride today. Sarchu is windy plains and we stay at a camp. It will be cold. Day 13– This is yet again is a long but rewarding day - you will ride to Manali via the most rugged terrains so far and cross the famous Rohtang pass. You are back in civilisation. Day 14– This will be a well deserved rest day at Manali - you could do river rafting or some other adventure activities at Manali. You will begin to miss the ride and routes now. Day 15 - This morning again we begin early and ride on to Chandigarh - the traffic is busy on this road. We have a small break up party and sharing of memories at night. Day 16 - This is the day to good bye to your die mates. You take the flight or a train out to Delhi