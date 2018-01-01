Welcome to Shimla
From mid-July to mid-September, Shimla is frequently wreathed in cloud, and in winter it often gets a carpeting of snow.
Shimla activities
6-Night Private Himachal Pradesh Tour from New Delhi
Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.
Himalayan Historical Guided Day Tour in Shimla
Meet your tour guide at Christ Church (near Mall Rd, Lakkar Bazaarl) to start your walk through the town. Shimla acts as a hub for India's tourism sector. It is also home to a number of colleges and research institutions as well as multiple temples and palaces. The city's buildings are styled in the Tudorbethan and neo-Gothic architectures dating from the colonial era.The heritage walk starts from the Christ Church,which is located at the western shoulder of Jakhu Hill and east towards the Viceregal Lodge. Shimla has a number of places to visit. Local hangouts like The Mall and The Ridge are in the heart of the city. Most of the heritage buildings in the city are preserved in their original 'Tudorbethan' architecture. The former Viceregal Lodge, which now houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, and Wildflower Hall, now a luxury hotel, are some of the famous ones. During the walk your guide will take you through a number of old buildings such as Gaiety theatre, General Post Office, Imperial Bank, Railway Board Building, Gorton Castle, Knockdrin, Kennedy Cottage, Cecil Hotel,and Viceregal Lodge and you will find every building has a different style of architecture with many stories of the past. Your guide will narrate various facts and history about the old buildings as you enjoy the nature walk.The last point of your heritage walk is the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. After learning about Shimla history your tour ends and you can take local transportation by own expense) to your hotel or you can walk back to Christ Church, whichever you prefer.
6-Day Golden Temple and Haridwar Rishikesh Tour
Day 1 : New Delhi - [B, D]Leave your hotel in New Delhi to board the fast air-conditioned train at 6am for Amritsar; complimentary breakfast is served on the train. Reach Amritsar at 12:20pm and check into your hotel, in time for lunch. After some rest, take an excursion to the India-Pakistan Wagah Border to witness the highly entertaining ceremony performed by army contingents from both countries. Upon return, take an evening walk in the old parts of Amritsar. Dinner and overnight at the hotel.Day 2 : Amritsar - [B, D]After an early breakfast, visit the majestic Golden Temple, the most sacred to the Sikhs, and see rituals being performed in its serene environment. Enjoy lunch at one of the city's street restaurants. In the late evening, visit the Jalianwala Bagh and the Durgiana Temple. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 3 : Shimla - [B, D]Board the train at 6am for Chandigarh, India's most well-planned city designed by the French architect Le Corbusier. Arrive at 9:30am, and after a 2-hour sightseeing of the city and lunch, leave for Shimla, a beautiful hill resort. Along the way, take a thrilling ropeway ride at Timber Trail. Arrive in Shimla by 6pm and check into your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 4 : Shimla - [B, D]After an early breakfast, visit the Jakhoo Hill, which has a large statue of a monkey god, the Shimla Ridge & the State Museum. Return to your hotel for lunch and some rest. In the afternoon, visit the Summer Hill, the Chadwick Falls and Kufri. Take a walking tour of Shimla before returning to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 5 : Rishikesh - [B, D] Leave at 6:30am by air-conditioned car or coach for a 6-hour drive through breath-taking landscapes toward Rishikesh. Check into your hotel, where you can enjoy lunch. In the afternoon, visit Kunjapuri Devi Temple and Vasishtha Gufa (Cave). In the evening see Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. Afterward, return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 6 : Hardwar - Rishikesh - [B, D]After breakfast take an excursion to Haridwar. Visit the Mansa Devi Temple, Daksh Mahadev Temple and Sapt Rishi Temple. In the evening witness aarti at Har-Ki-Pauri on the banks of the Ganges. Return to your hotel at Rishikesh. Dinner at the hotel; your tour will end at Rishikesh after dinner.
5 Days Shimla Manali Tour
Day 1 : Arrive Chandigarh - Shimla (120 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Chandigarh airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Shimla. Upon arrival at Shimla check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Shimla Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed full day guided tour to Kufri and Naldehra. Kufri is 16 Kms from Shimla, where you can photograph yourself in Pahari or Himachal outfit, available on hire. You can also enjoy horse riding or Yak riding (On own your own). Later proceed to Naldehra, which is famous for its Golf Course & scenic beauty. On a clear day you can also view the Kailash Ranges. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Shimla - Kullu - Manali (350 Kms / 7 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Manali, via en-route visit Kullu & Manikaran. Upon arrival at Manali check in your hotel for night stay. Evening relax or free to own leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Manali - Chandigarh (315 Kms / 7:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Chandigarh. Upon arrival at Chandigarh transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.
7 Days Shimla Kullu Manali Private Tour from Delhi
Day 01 : Arrival Delhi-Shimla Tour starts at New Delhi, capital of India. Your tour begins after your arrival at Airport /Railway station or we pick you up from your hotel/home. We then proceed on a picturesque drive to Shimla – a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is names after Goddess Shyamala (avatar of Mata Kali). Shimla welcome tourists throughout the year. Summers are warm with cool and pleasant evenings while winters may be freezing. After we reach Shimla we check in to your hotel and the rest of the evening is free for leisure or rest. Day 02 : Shimla-Kufri-Shimla This morning we take a half day excursion to Kufri. Kufri is famous for is hiking and trekking routes and is a popular destination for those who seek fun in snow. In winters you can enjoy skiing and tobogganing. Indira park and fun world have some fun activities for visitors and give you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks around. Day 03 : Shimla-Manali We start the day driving to Manali though an amazing serpentine route through the KulluValey. Manali is located on the banks of river Beas. The chunky afforests with cool gentle winds, vast expansion of meadows, small quaint settlements and lovely orchards, give a majestic look to the serene ambiance of Manali. On arrival, check in at your hotel and enjoy the remaining day as leisure or rest. Day 04: Manali-Excursion to Solang Valley After Breakfast proceed towards Solang Valley for Adventure actively like cable car ride, snow bike, and on the way back from solang valley enjoy paragliding en-route and overnight stay in Hotel. Note: Adventure activity charges by own. Day 05 :Manali This day you will be taken on a city tour or Manali and the interesting places to visit around the city. On top of your list will be 450 years old Hidimba Devi temple and Tibetan Monastery. Hidimba Devi temple is a deeply revered shirne with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. At the Tibetan monastery you get to see several unique Buddha statues and Tankha paintings. We recommend you spend the rest of the day taking a leisurely walk with your companions amidst the snow or the cedar woods. Enjoy your walks under the starlit skies after dinner or rest at the hotel. Day 06: Manali-Chandigarh Enjoy morning healthy breakfast and visit Kullu valley followed by a drive to Chandigarh. On arrival check in the hotel and free for shopping in famous market sec. 17 & 18 spend evening at leisure. Stay overnight at the hotel. Day 07: Chandigarh – Delhi Departure Morning after breakfast visit Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Boating in Lake. After then ride to Delhi followed by transfer to airport/ railway station for your further journey.
Private Half Day Local Shopping Tour of Shimla
Meet your guide at Christ Church at 10am or 1pm, depending on your choice, and proceed towards the most famous shopping markets. This private tour allows you to choose the markets you would like to visit.The best shopping areas in Shimla are the Lakkar Bazaar, The Mall, and the Government Emporium. The lower bazaar and the Tibetan bazaar are also well known shopping areas. You can select which markets you would like to visit, with your guide alongside you to make recommendations bases on your interests. Your guide will help you to bargain with local shop keepers and also explain to you about the local handicrafts and clothes. During the shopping walk tour you can visit following markets:Lakkar BazaarLocated on a narrow road adjoining the Ridge, the bazaar is popular for wooden decorative items and souvenirs.The MallThe Mall lies at the heart of all the shopping activities. Buzzing with shops, cafes, theaters, restaurants and a whole bunch of merriment, it is close to all places of interest.Himachal EmporiumIt is famous for local handicrafts. So if you are interested in locally-made handicrafts at pocket-friendly prices, Himachal Emporium is just the place for you.Lower BazarLocated just below the Ridge, it is hidden amongst crowded lanes and old buildings, Lower Bazaar, also known as Subzi Mandi, is extremely chaotic yet full of life.Tibetan MarketThis makeshift market is on Shimla’s slopes and is the perfect destination for those who love a good bargain.Your guide can also share recommendations on good places to stop for lunch or dinner (your own expense), in case you get hungry. At the end of your tour, you will be take back to you at departure point.