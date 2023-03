The bowl-shaped, pine-ringed meadow at Khajjiar is a major tourist draw, 22km down the Chamba road from Dalhousie. It's touted as a 'mini-Switzerland' and would be attractive if it weren't constantly thronged by holidaymakers and horse-ride hawkers.

The ugly cluster of restaurants at its north end doesn't help either, though hidden among it you could seek out Khajjinag Temple.