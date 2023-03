This museum's rich collection is strongest on Pahari (Hill Country) miniature paintings from the Chamba and other schools, but also intriguing are copper-plate inscriptions (formerly a way of preserving important documents), the raja's silver elephant saddle-seat and a collection of ornately carved, centuries-old fountain slabs – a unique regional tradition that you can still see in situ in Killar (Pangi Valley).

There’s comprehensive labelling in English with some contextual texts.