Built in the 16th century and dedicated to Krishna, this temple has a small collection of carved panels from other area temples in its courtyard.
Bansi Gopal Temple
Himachal Pradesh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.24 MILES
McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…
28.33 MILES
Soothingly set amid bamboo, trees and flowing water, the delightful Norbulingka Institute, 6km southeast of Dharamsala, was established in 1988 to teach…
Lakshmi Narayan Temple Complex
0.06 MILES
Far and away Chamba's top historical attraction, this temple compound crowning Dogra Bazaar contains a line of six beautifully sculpted stone sikharas …
25.26 MILES
This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…
6.13 MILES
The upland area of Dhainkund (2745m) is the most uplifting of many beauty spots around Dalhousie, with a 360-degree panorama encompassing the Pir Pinjal…
25.65 MILES
Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a…
Library of Tibetan Works & Archives
25.67 MILES
Inside the government-in-exile compound, nearly 2km downhill from the Tsuglagkhang complex, the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives began life as a…
29.23 MILES
Standing in for the 1474 Tibet original, this large monastic complex forms an attractive scene backed by mountainscape at Sidhbari village (7km from…
Nearby Himachal Pradesh attractions
0.04 MILES
Lording it over the town is the unmissable if relatively unexotic Akhand Chandi Palace, the whitewashed former home of the Chamba raja. Built in the mid…
0.14 MILES
Tucked into a mostly residential area, this photogenic little 17th-century sikhara temple is dedicated to Rama.
0.14 MILES
This ancient sikhara-type temple was built in the 10th century by Raja Sahil Varman in honour of his daughter Champavati, who is worshipped locally as an…
0.19 MILES
Up on the hillside above the Chowgan, the rusty-coloured 18th-century Rang Mahal looks like a Victorian prison but was originally the royal granary and…
0.2 MILES
This 11th-century temple sacred to Vishnu stands right beside Gandhi Gate just off the north end of the Chowgan.
0.2 MILES
This unsophisticated red-painted arch makes a useful landmark, spanning the street at the northern end of the Chowgan.
0.22 MILES
This museum's rich collection is strongest on Pahari (Hill Country) miniature paintings from the Chamba and other schools, but also intriguing are copper…