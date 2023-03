Accessed, like Dhainkund, from Lakkar Mandi, this sanctuary covers 31 sq km of forested hills east of Dalhousie, where you might spot langurs and musk deer. There's a ₹250 charge for vehicles to drive the 3km unpaved access track, which leads to a 1925 forest rest house and tea shops.

Visits are often combined with taxi tours to Khajjiar, but if you want great views, Dhainkund is a better choice.