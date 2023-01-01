The Tiger Cave, 5km north of Mamallapuram, is an unfinished but impressive rock-cut shrine, dedicated to Durga (a form of Devi, Shiva's wife), probably dating from the 7th century. What's special is the 'necklace' of 11 monstrous tigerlike heads framing its central shrine-cavity, next to two carved elephant heads. At the north end of the parklike complex is a same-era rock-cut Shiva shrine. Beyond the fence lies the Subrahmanya Temple: an 8th-century granite shrine built over a brick, Sangam-era Murugan temple.