The Shahi Burj, in the Red Fort, is a three-storey octagonal tower that was Shah Jahan's favoured workplace. From here he planned the running of his empire. In front of the tower is what remains of an elegant formal garden, centred on the Zafar Mahal, a sandstone pavilion surrounded by a deep, empty water tank. At the time of research, the Shahi Burj could only be viewed from outside.